Kirstie Bavington hoping to inspire Beacon Hill students

Kirstie Bavington celebrates with her pupils

The 29-year-old returned to a standing ovation from her pupils at Beacon Hill Academy in Dudley this month after stepping in on four days notice to win on points against April Hunter.

Her bout was shown on Sky and after Wolverhampton's Bavington was lauded by her students, she is now keen to inspire the next generation.

"I didn't expect the kids to react the way they did," she told the Express & Star.

"Most of them watched it with their parents and I got a lot of 'well done's' from them. Even some kids that you don't expect to be congratulating you were doing it.

"They've been shouting congratulations across the playground and it's good to see.

"It's been great for them and they've been buzzing. I come from the same background as the, I come from nothing. Their upbringing is the same as mine and it's good for them to see someone succeed when they put the hard work in.

"Inspiring the next generation is big for me. I had to set realistic goals being a smaller boxer and the aim was also to inspire.

"Whether that was through me playing football to a high level, or boxing, so they understand you can become whatever you want if you put your mind to it.

"I want to get that across to the kids, they should have no one stopping them becoming what they want, not even their parents. You should always dream big.

"We've just started 'boxercise' at the school and more girls have been coming to the lunchtime club and have been asking about it."

After beating Beccy Ferguson on points only two weeks earlier, Bavington wasted no time in getting back in the ring after receiving a call to be a late replacement.

Instead of having her normal six week training camp, Bavington was still working on the Thursday before the Saturday fight, but after taking a chance she has urged her students to be equally as fearless.

"I believe in taking every opportunity as it comes," she added.

"The week before that I was out drinking celebrating my last win, to be honest. That win in Wolverhampton meant so much to me so me and my mates, a week before this fight, were out enjoying ourselves as I'd been on a diet for so long.

"Then on the week of the fight I got the call.

"I always tell the kids to take every opportunity that comes and I tell them that failure is good. because I've failed at everything.

"I had a full knee reconstruction and then went on to play football at a high level and box.

"I've had four fights now in two months, as I also had an exhibition fight in Essex around six weeks ago.