Boxers targeting national glory in England finals

Ryan Scotland

Formally known as the ABAs, several top Olympic stars have come through the national ranks before going on to glory on an international stage.

One of the most recent – the Black Country's Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker – came through the ranks at Wodensborough Boxing Club, and two more of their fighters are aiming to follow n his footsteps this weekend.

Ryan Scotland, 14, takes to the ring in the junior cadet 60-63kg category in the semi-finals against MTK Amateurs' Archie Tuffey on Saturday – with the hope of facing Nathan Barrett (Powerday Hooks) or J Lefiti (Billericay) in Sunday's final.

"I think he's really one to look out for," said dad and coach Martin Scotland. "At the pre-quarter-finals (Olympic medallist) Frazer Clarke said he's the best kid there by a country mile.

"He's just got to put it all together and get that little bit of luck. He's got everything else."

With so few fighters of his weight at his age, 16-year-old Dempsey McManus, has gone straight into the finals weekend for the junior 80kg+ category.

He takes on Maurice Thomas (POW) for the chance to face Leon Hughes (Larches & Savick) or Jack Blencowe (Kingfisher) in the final.