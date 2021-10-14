Wilkinson targeting a return to the top

Victoria Wilkinson.

She begins her journey on home turf at the H Suite in Edgbaston, Birmingham, during a weekend double-header of shows staged by BCB Promotions, set for Saturday and Sunday – with Wilkinson in action on the Sunday.

After successfully claiming the National Amateur Championship 19/20 title in a development programme, Covid-19 hit, and it was time for 38-year-old Wilkinson to go pro.

“I started boxing in 2012 in the Lions Boxing Gym in Brierley Hill; I boxed for three years, winning four out of six fights in the Novice Championships,” she explained.

“Then I moved to the Darlaston Boxing Gym in 2018. I told my trainer, Tony Marshall, I want to be in the National Championships again, selected for the National Championships Development Programme. Now it’s time to see what I can do in the pro game and I’d like national honours in the paid ranks.

“The Darlaston Boxing Gym has been great to me; I feel connected to my coaching team as they understand my boxing style and how I train.

“Boxing is a full-time job; you have to be professional as I train twice a day. It is important to think about my diet and social life.”

A fighting style is vital for any boxer. When questioned about her technique, Victoria added, “I like to switch my fighting style, I have heart, and I never give up, even though I can be flat-footed in the ring.”

She aspires to be like the likes of Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas in the Female Boxing Division, “they are complete professionals on social media and in the public eye. They have the utmost respect for other fighters, which I admire.

“I cannot wait to make my pro debut on Sunday (the 17th of October at the H-Suite, Edgbaston, Birmingham). It is a great feeling to get back in the ropes and into the action again after 18 months.”