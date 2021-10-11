Foster is left stunned after decision goes against him

Brad Foster

Foster suffered the first loss of his professional career as he was edged out by European champion Jason Cunningham at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Saturday night. The 23-year-old and his corner wore looks of disbelief when all three judges awarded the bout to Cunningham 115-114, 116-112 and 114-113.

Though some way from his best, Foster appeared to have built up a healthy lead in the opening rounds and though Cunningham enjoyed more success late on, it was still a surprise to see the decision go in favour of the Doncaster man.

The point Foster had deducted in the eighth round for what referee Mark Lyson, somewhat harshly, deemed a low blow ultimately proved crucial in deciding the result. It ended Foster’s near two-and-a-half year reign as British champion, during which he made four successful defences.

“This is the most beautiful belt in boxing,” said Cunningham, who has enjoyed a spectacular resurgence in 2021 having previously shocked Birmingham’s Gamal Yafai to claim the European crown in May.

“He (Foster) was tricky, he probably won the early rounds but I can dog it out. I asked if the judges would give me a fair roll of the dice and they did.”

On what was a mixed night for West Midlands fighters, Dudley’s Danny Ball also suffered the first defeat of his career when he was stopped in the sixth round by British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Ekow Essuman.

Ball had been hoping to snatch the belts off the Nottingham man and after being hurt in the third, he briefly threatened to cause the upset after catching his opponent with a strong right in the next round.

But Essuman rode out the trouble and then delivered a devastating finish, first stunning Ball with a big right before dropping him to the canvas with a flurry of punches.

There was better news for Walsall super-welterweight Ryan Woolridge, who beat Paul Cummings over four rounds to secure the second win of his career.

Smethwick heavyweight Solomon Dacres, meanwhile, took an impressive points win over Poland’s Kamil Sokolowski.

Fighting early on the undercard of Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler’s clash in Liverpool, Dacres moved his pro record to 3-0 with a performance of impressive maturity. Though Sokolowski’s record, which now reads 23 defeats in 35 fights, might appear no better than moderate on paper, the 35-year-old has only been stopped on three occasions and has a reputation for making life tough.

Sokolowski’s previous fight had been a hugely controversial defeat to another British heavyweight prospect, David Adelaye.