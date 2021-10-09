Ryan Woolridge eager for second bout

Ryan Woolridge. Picture: Manjit Narotra/MSN Images.

Woolridge only turned professional last month as he appeared at his beloved Walsall Football Club on BCB Promotions’ three-fight dinner card. The Saddlers’ fanatic recorded a shut-out points win over Kearon Thomas and is back in action this weekend when he appears on Frank Warren’s huge Birmingham show at the Utilita Arena.

“I was definitely happy with my debut,” he said. “I just kept relaxed and did what I had to do.

“To be fair I thought it would be a lot of pressure but you know what; it had the opposite effect. You’re coming into this ring and there’s so many people around the ring, and you just can’t explain that feeling until you’ve done it. It really was good.”

The setting for his second pro fight couldn’t get much bigger for Woolridge, who turned 21 on Monday. An arena show, live on BT Sport; it is the thing of dreams and it’s a prospect that the likeable Walsall boxer is relishing as he takes on the experienced Paul Cummings.

“It was completely out of the blue to be fair,” he added. “I was working away in Skegness, and my head fell off to be honest with you! When the phone went and I saw it was Errol (Johnson) I thought I must owe him some money from some tickets or something!

“It will be a tough test. In his last fight he looked good, he worked hard and he was flat out for the four rounds so I know he’s fit.”

Combining boxing with running his own business, Woolridge is eager to keep progressing in and out of the ring.

“It can be tough but I really enjoy it. I train twice a day.

“Of a morning I’m out running which will either be a jog or sprints, then in the evening it is gym work.

“Me and my brother have got our own electrics business and we’re fairly busy at the minute which isn’t really ideal at this moment in time!