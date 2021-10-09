Ben Whittaker has ‘pick of the bunch’ as he prepares to turn pro

Ben Whittaker

The Darlaston fighter had shoulder surgery when he returned from Tokyo and is hoping to get back in the ring in March.

However, first he has to decide which promoter to sign with, and he has plenty of options.

He told the Express and Star: “It’s mad, I’ve been facetiming with Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Joshua wants to sign me and Eddie Hearn too, and lots of others.

“It is a big decision to make, and I am in a great position because I have the choice of lots of promoters who want me.

“This decision is massive for me and could decide the rest of my life. But I have the pick of the bunch so that has to be a good thing.

“I am pretty level headed and understand this is a big decision for me, boxing is a business and I want to make as much money as I can and sign with the right person for me.”

The 24-year-old Wolves fan is also working out what weight is best for time to fight at in the professional ranks.

He said: “I could fight as a light heavy or super middleweight, I’m not sure, I am still growing too, but I’m sure I will make the right choice. Everything has changed since I have returned from the Olympics, I get recognised everywhere but I still live at home with my parents and have to go to shop when I am told to.”

The fighter revealed he had a rotator cuff tear in his shoulder before the Olympics so has had surgery to fix that problem and is looking forward to fighting 100 per cent fit again after ‘fighting with one arm in Tokyo’.

Before turning professional Ben is taking the time to speak to youngsters about his experiences as an Olympian. He has struck up a relationship with the real Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, after cheekily claiming he would be made mayor if he won gold.

The two visited four schools in Wolverhampton on Thursday where the Olympian wowed pupils with his silver medal and tales of Tokyo.

Mayor Brackenridge said: “It is wonderful Ben is happy to speak to youngsters as he is such a lovely guy.