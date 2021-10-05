Conah Walker too fierce for Ewbank

Boxer Conah Walker

‘The Wolf’ made light work of Ewbank in a change to BCB Promotions’ main event.

Walker was due to defend his Midlands Area Welterweight Title against Jamie Stewart only for the Stoke man to be informed of an issue with his brain scan.

The previously unbeaten Ewbank was drafted in at short notice as both he and Walker put their unbeaten records on the line.

Walker started like a train and put his Kent based opponent on his backside with almost his first punch. The 26-year-old didn’t give his opponent time to settle and a flurry of spiteful shots soon saw Ewbank touch the canvass once again.

Looking visibly shocked, Ewbank looked to his corner as if to question what he was doing in the adrenaline-fuelled Hangar Events Centre in Wolverhampton.