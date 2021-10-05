Conah Walker too fierce for Ewbank

‘The Wolf’ made light work of Ewbank in a change to BCB Promotions’ main event.
Walker was due to defend his Midlands Area Welterweight Title against Jamie Stewart only for the Stoke man to be informed of an issue with his brain scan.
The previously unbeaten Ewbank was drafted in at short notice as both he and Walker put their unbeaten records on the line.
Walker started like a train and put his Kent based opponent on his backside with almost his first punch. The 26-year-old didn’t give his opponent time to settle and a flurry of spiteful shots soon saw Ewbank touch the canvass once again.
Looking visibly shocked, Ewbank looked to his corner as if to question what he was doing in the adrenaline-fuelled Hangar Events Centre in Wolverhampton.
The 31 year-old was sent back out but didn’t last long under another barrage of shots which led to the towel being thrown in after two minutes and seven seconds of the opening stanza. It was impressive from Walker, trained by Richie Ghent, who revelled in the atmosphere.