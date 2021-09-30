Baker and Beech return to winning ways at Banks’s

Kane Baker (Photo Mark Jones)

The setting for Baker’s return were in stark contrast to his last outing when he appeared on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin undercard in Gibraltar back in March. On that occasion, the popular Brummie was defeated by Youssef Khoumari but he bounced back to move to 15-8 with a deserved 60-54 points win over Hereford’s evergreen Dean Evans.

Baker was composed and boxed well over the six rounds, showing good head movement and shot variety.

Beech, now 13-2, stepped in with Telford’s Dean Jones over four rounds as he, too, looked to bounce back from defeat on the big stage.

The Bloxwich boxer’s last outing was a points loss to Chris Bourke for the WBC International Super Bantamweight title on the undercard of Joe Joyce- Carlos Takam at Wembley Arena.

He was back to winning ways against the ever game Jones, though, whose come forward style made for an entertaining four rounder which was scored 40-36 in Beech’s favour.

The night began with a thoroughly entertaining scrap between debutant Traian Tudosache and Paul Cummings. The pair could have fought in a post box as they stood toe-to-toe for the entire four rounds.

The bout was scored a 38-38 draw and it was fitting that neither man lost what was a great advert for the sport.

The fourth scheduled bout of the evening was cancelled after Ameen Khalid’s opponent, despite weighing in and arriving at the venue, ruled himself out of the fight. Khalid will fight again shortly and those fans who purchased tickets will obtain free entry to his next bout.