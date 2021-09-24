Pleck's Patrick Purcell targets National final

Patrick Purcell

The latest prodigy from Pleck Amateur Boxing Club picked up the Midlands title recently as he rose through the ranks of the England Boxing National Schools Championships 2021.

On Sunday the 13-year-old secured a unanimous decision in his three-round quarter-final bout in Liverpool, putting him through to the semi-finals as he chases the national title.

"He absolutely smashed the lad, every round," coach Bobby Wood said.

"The lad he boxed was a very good lad from the Four Corners gym in Liverpool. He was from Croxteth too, which was where we were fighting – at the Croxteth Sports Centre. Their club was only half a mile from the venue.

"He had a massive support of around 800 scousers. Patrick probably around 30-40 come down for it, a good support. Even though they were outnumbered they completely out-voiced the Liverpool lot. He had some good Midlands support.

"The lad was a rangey boxer and came out in the first round wanting to use his distance. All he did for the three rounds was hold too and we were screaming at the ref.

"He couldn't keep up with Patrick's style and pace. He bullied him every round. From that first bell he went straight at him and he did it on the big stage, he upped his game.

"At every stage when we say 'this is a bigger stage now', he rises to the occasion. He completely outboxed him for three rounds, it was a shut-out.

"It's absolutely brilliant. Some former world champions were there and I spoke to Paul Butler after the fight, and he said Patrick is a star in the making.

"Patrick lives the sport and you can tell. Paul Butler boxed all his life and was IBF bantamweight world champion, so he knows talent when he sees it."

Team Pleck also speak extremely highly of the teenager and hope he will pursue a career in the professional game in the coming years.

For now though, the youngster is focusing on this Saturday's semi-final in Newcastle and if he comes through that bout, he will fight in the final the following day.

Wood added: "It's brilliant for Patrick. He lives the sport and puts in all the work with his runs, swimming and in training.

"His dad gave him the morning off from running on Monday before he was back in training that evening, but after that performance I think he deserved it.

"We have a strategy with how we're going to go forward on Saturday, to suit Patrick's style, and we have massive hopes for him.