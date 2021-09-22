BCB sign Walsall boxer Shaun Cooper

BCB Head Trainer Paul Mann, Shaun Cooper, Martin Gethin

The 24-year-old lightweight will continue to train with Martin Gethin and has signed a management contract with BCB.

Cooper raced to a 9-0 record after turning professional in 2017 and picked up the WBO youth lightweight title

He now boasts a 10-2 record and is looking forward to getting back in the ring in October.

“I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“I’ve had a few months out with injury but I’m fully fit now and ready to go.

“I came to the conclusion that I needed a change in my boxing career and I’m delighted to be working with BCB. I can’t wait to see what fights are ahead of me.

“I’m now fighting fit and looking forward to being back in that ring on October 17.”

“I’m pleased to have Shaun on board,” added BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson.

“He’s a Black Country lad so it makes sense that he’s signed with BCB.

“I trained and managed Martin (Gethin) and together we had great success. He was a Midlands, English and British Champion and, if he and I can be as successful working together on the other side of the ropes; it will be some journey for Shaun.