BCB Promotions are back with a bang

Ryan Woolridge. Picture: Manjit Narotra/MSN Images.

The Midlands’ Premier Promoters, the busiest in the UK, returned with a bang in front of a capacity crowd at the Banks’s Stadium.

The three-fight dinner show had it all; some famous faces, a surprise KO and a couple of stellar debutants from the next generation of BCB stars.

The night started with respected boxing journalist Steve Bunce interviewing a host of BCB fighters in the ring as Stoke’s favourite son, Nathan Heaney, WBC International Silver Welterweight Champion, IBF and WBO European Super Flyweight Champion, Ijaz Ahmed, and hot prospects Owen Cooper and Macauley Owen were all introduced. Conah Walker and James Beech Jr, who are both in action in the coming weeks, were also part of the pre-fight build up.

The first fight of the evening saw a real upset as Wolverhampton-based light heavyweight, Andy Owen, was stopped by Hungarian Norbert Szekeres.

Owen, boxing out of Wolverhampton Boxing Club, was hoping to build on a solid pro debut back in June and started the bout full of confidence.

Working well behind a stiff jab, the 34 year-old kept his shorter opponent at range and was working the head and body to good effect.

The second round started in a similar fashion before disaster struck. A short overhand right from Szekeres dazed the man from Perton.

Szekeres then pounced and landed a hat-trick of right hooks as Owen, still dazed, failed to get his guard up before tumbling to the canvass. On unsteady legs, referee-for-the-evening Kevin Parker rightly waved the contest off. It was a steep learning curve for Owen who will no doubt learn and come again.

It was, however, a better evening for the two debutants also on the card.

Dudley welterweight Ethan Collins impressed over four rounds against the teak tough Paul Cummings.

The former Darlaston Boxing Club starlet looked at home in the paid ranks as he went through the gears, landing a good range of shots throughout.

The 23 year-old will have learnt much from the bout, which was scored 40-36 in his favour.

Topping the bill was Walsall’s Ryan Woolridge who stepped in with Bloxwich-based road warrior, Kearon Thomas.

Woolridge and his coach, Pete Hickenbottom, are both big Walsall FC fans, so the pair were in their element at the Banks’s Stadium.

Both trainers of the main event fighters made sacrifices to be with their charges for the evening. Pete’s wife, Diane, was celebrating her birthday on fight night whilst fellow BCB Trainer, Gavin Burrows’ partner was in labour with their second child.

20 year-old Woolridge showed maturity beyond his years as he worked the wily Thomas for every minute of every round of their 4×3’s contest.

There were stages midway through where it looked like Woolridge may have got his man out but credit to Thomas who bit down on his gumshield and deservedly saw the final bell.

There were no doubts as to the winner though as Woolridge picked up a 40-36 debut win to mark a wonderful return for BCB Promotions.