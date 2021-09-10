Sam Eggington wants to put on show in world title pursuit

Sam Eggington (Photo: Lawrence Lustig)

But he is certainly not overlooking his next opponent as undefeated Bilel Jkitou comes to try and spoil the party.

Stourbridge fighter Eggington is defending his WBC Silver middleweight title tonight against the Frenchman, when they square off at the the Coventry Skydome.

Eggington was in confident mood at the weigh-in yesterday and feels that a good performance could push him even closer to that world title bout.

He told the Express & Star: “I could box anyone. There’s a lot of people who would jump in to fight for this belt, I don’t need to be fighting unbeaten guys. I could go out and pick someone with four or five losses.

“So his unbeaten record is definitely something I want to aim at.

“I need to go out and make it look good. I need to win well.

“I’m going to do my best to do that and hopefully it will push me forward.

“With him being unbeaten it should give me a big nudge.”

Jkitou arrives with a 15-0 record and a good pedigree from his native France, but while he makes his UK debut he takes a big step up in opponent with Eggington.

But for the Black Country fighter it is business as usual as he focuses on his own game.

He added: “I don’t watch my opponents. I don’t look them up or their records.

“I’ve seen about four 30-second clips of him through camp. He comes to have a go and he’s not too hard to hit.

“People say he’s coming to pick the belt up, but he’s also defending an unbeaten record. We’re both defending something here. I’m on a bit of a wave right now and I’m enjoying it. I’m getting the wins and picking up belts. I want to keep that running for as long as possible.

“I’m confident and I’ve done my work. I have no doubt I will be victorious and move on to the next one. I want to take his undefeated record.”

Eggington only moved up to middleweight in his last fight, when he won the WBC Silver belt against former world champion Carlos Molina. Before that he fought at both welterweight and super-welterweight and the 27-year-old is loving his new regime.

He said: “Everything has gone well. middleweight is comfortable for me and I’m full of energy.

“I’m eating more than what I should be to be honest, because the weight is so comfortable.

“I’m ready to go. I don’t tell lies, my numbers speak for themselves with the way I’m training.

“Just ask my coach, I’m full of energy in every session. It’s going really well.”