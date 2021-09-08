Fraser Clarke met boxers at Tamworth Boxing Club this week

Tamworth Boxing Club is now hosting the DiSE Programme for the Midlands – a scheme to encourage talented athletes to stay in education and have access to top-class coaching while they study.

Clarke spoke with young boxing hopefuls about his own career and offered inspirational words as they prepare to set out on their own journey.

He was joined by Commonwealth Games Hometown Hero Poet Matt Windle, who is boxing Tommy Frank for the British Flyweight title at the end of September.

Other boxing stars to attend were Delicious Orie and Niall Farrell.

Year two students took part in a training session delivered by DiSE Midland Head Coach, England, and GB support coach Ivan Cobb.

At Tamworth, the programme will see a partnership between Landau Forte Academy Sixth Form and Tamworth Boxing, bringing together unique combination.

It will provide the students with the excellent boxing facilities of Tamworth – England Boxing use the CornerPost Gum – for National Training Camps.

And, in addition, Landau Forte is a modern Sixth Form with brilliant sport and academic facilities.

Katie Adams, Principal of Landau Forte Academy Tamworth Sixth Form, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with the CornerPost Education Centre to offer such a highly-regarded programme for the young people of the West Midlands and beyond.

“We see this as a unique opportunity to provide them with the opportunity to access the full range of academic qualifications, alongside first-class training.”

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s DiSE Midlands course.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our first intake of students and can’t wait to get started,” said Tamworth Boxing Head Coach Alan Keast.