Tamworth Boxing Club

The Midlands hub for the DiSE Programme has been relocated to Tamworth’s CornerPost Education Centre from September with aspirational boxers of school-leaving age welcome to apply for the 2021-22 academic year.

The programme will be run in partnership with Landau Forte Academy Tamworth Sixth Form, who will provide additional support for the educational sections of the two-year course.

The Level 3 Diploma in Sporting Excellence qualification gives talented boxers aged 16 to 19 the chance to train full-time in boxing while also studying full-time to gain qualifications that will benefit them outside of the ring.

It is the officially-endorsed boxing education programme supported and recognised by England Boxing and attracts a value of 64 UCAS points.

Tamworth will join five other venue hubs are situated across the country – Greater Metropolitan College (Brighton), The Spotlight Centre (London), SGS College (Bristol), The Joe Gallagher Academy (Manchester) and Gateshead College (North East) the others.

DiSE boasts an impressive list of alumni, including well-known boxers Harvey Horn, Raven Chapman, Conner Tudsbury, Bradley Strand, Paige Goodyear, Ted Cheesman, Carl Fail, Elliot Whale, Chris Bourke, Dan Woledge, Cyrus Pattinson, Thomas Hodgson, Ben Vaughan, Marcel Braithwaite and Bradley Rea.

It has helped countless others go on to secure places in further education and permanent employment.

“It’s very exciting to be a host venue for DiSE Midlands, as it will be known, and we are really looking forward to making it something special for the boxers involved,” said Alan Keast, Centre Manager at the CornerPost Education Centre.

“We have been working in education for more than 20 years now, so we are confident, with the help of Landau Forte, that we can deliver this, but we only wanted to get involved if we could really take it forward and provide something really stimulating.

“We are keen to get in specialists in specific areas to look at boxing from every aspect, including nutrition, strength and conditioning, speed and agility, yoga and more, so that students go back to the their own clubs with extra learning that will help continue their development.”

Students on the DiSE Midlands course will be able to take advantage of the superb boxing set-up at the centre, which is also home to Tamworth Boxing Club, including three rings, video analysis equipment from four angles, 12 moving punchbags, a separate weights room and ample open floor space.

Ivan Cobb, who delivered the boxing elements of the course when hosted at the University College, Birmingham (UCB), will continue in that role following the move.

Alongside the boxing, Year One students will study for the Level 2 in Gym Instructing qualification, while Year Two students will study for the Level 3 in Personal Training.

Students will also have access to a range of vocational and A Level qualifications to suit their career aspirations.

Katie Adams, Principal of Landau Forte Academy Tamworth Sixth Form, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with the CornerPost Education Centre to offer such a highly-regarded programme for the young people of the West Midlands and beyond.

“We see this as a unique opportunity to provide them with the opportunity to access the full range of academic qualifications, alongside first-class training.”

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s DiSE Midlands course, with Tamworth’s central location making it easily accessible from a wide area of the country.

“It’s an easy-to-each destination not just for those boxing at clubs across the West Midlands, but also in the East Midlands and further afield too, including places such as Nottingham, Derby and Leicester,” added Keast.

“There are good road links and both our venue and that of Landau Forte are within walking distance of the town’s train station too. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our first intake of students and can’t wait to get started.”