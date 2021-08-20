Sam Eggington vows to smash rival Bilel Jkitou

Sam Eggington (Photo: Lawrence Lustig)

The Stourbridge boxer is targeting a world title fight and took a step closer to his dream when he defeated former world champion Carlos Molina in his last bout.

Now, the 27-year-old will defend his Silver title for the first time on September 10 at the Coventry Skydome Arena, topping the bill on the Hennessy Sports card live on Channel 5.

He faces undefeated French ace Jkitou, who is making his UK debut after a 15-0 start to his professional career.

“I know that Jkitou will be coming into the ring as a hungry challenger looking to knock me out and take my crown, but there’s no way he’s going to do that,” Eggington said.

“He’ll be going all out to beat me and make a name for himself but knowing that he wants to destroy my plans makes me train harder and makes me even more determined to smash him up. There’s no way he’s beating me or taking my belt.

“I’ve worked too long and hard in my career and I’m at the point of challenging for a world title so I cannot let all that blood, sweat and tears be for nothing.

“He’d better be prepared for a war in there on the night because I’m putting everything on the line."

Although Eggington – a former British, Commonwealth, European and International champion – is a much more experienced fighter with a record of 30-7, Jkitou also has calibre as the former WBC Mediterranean middleweight champion.

The 29-year-old is in fine recent form with back-to-back knockouts in his last three fights and he is determined to make a statement against Eggington.

Jkitou said, “I’m very confident, I feel good I’m ready all year round, it’s a big challenge to fight Sam with a good belt so I had to accept the fight.

“He is a very good boxer with qualities and flaws, I think he has never boxed a boxer as smart as me. The tactics will make the difference in this fight.

“I think I would beat him by knockout or by stoppage in the eighth or ninth round. If he underestimates me that's fine for me, it's the truth in the ring.