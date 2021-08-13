Osama going for gold after England boxing selection

Osama Mohamed

The 17-year-old will go for gold in the under-63.5kg category at the tournament, which takes place in Montenegro between October 13-25.

It will be his first competition since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

The selection is a significant feather in the cap for Mohamed and Lions Boxing Club, where he has trained since the age of 10.

“It is fantastic news and I am absolutely over the moon for him,” said Kev Dillon, head coach at the Brierley Hill club.

“Osama is dedicated to his boxing and this selection is testament to all the hard work he has put in over the past few months.

“He’s the club’s team captain and is always supportive of our other fighters. Everyone is delighted for him.”

Mohamed has no shortage of pedigree. A national champion at junior level in 2019, he is now the first boxer from the Lions to represent England at both junior and youth level, having previously boxed for England at the EUBC Championships three years ago.

His selection for the Youth Games was confirmed after he and other contenders were put through their paces by England coaches at the Sheffield Institute of Sport over the course of two weekends last month.

It is a particularly impressive achievement, due to the fact Mohamed is classified as a first-year youth boxer. Dillon believes it is the latest indicator of the bright future ahead of him.

He said: “A lot of the other lads at youth level are a year older so to get the call now is pretty special.

“It’s a real chance to go out there and impress and push his name further forward.