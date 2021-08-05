Matt Maher: This is no failure, it’s a step on path to boxing glory for Ben Whittaker

Great Britain's Benjamin Whittaker, refuses to wear his silver medal on the podiu

Only this time his hands, rather than outstretched in triumph, were over his face in despair. This time the verdict had not gone in his way.

After the infectious, undiluted joy of his earlier successes, seeing the Darlaston light-heavyweight distraught in the aftermath of his gold medal bout defeat to Arlen Lopez was jolting.

“You don’t win silver. You lose gold,” he said. “I feel like a failure.”

For the Olympian who has dedicated five years in pursuit of one goal and one goal only, it was an accurate assessment. Defeat, when glory seemed so invitingly close, will sting for a long time. Such is the mindset of world-class athletes.

Yet in the coming weeks, as he reflects on the whole piece, Whittaker will surely come to realise much of his Olympic journey was a huge success.

He has won not only fights in Japan but hearts too thanks to his charisma both in and out of the ring. More importantly, he has delivered a valuable lesson in how life is what you make it.

Expelled from school and sacked from two jobs by the age of 16, there was a time when his prospects didn’t look particularly good.

In boxing, he found his calling. Unquestionably, he is blessed with natural ability but it only partially explains success which has chiefly been down to the time dedicated to honing his craft, the willingness to go the extra mile and do that bit more than everyone else.

The performances he produced in Tokyo were the product of thousands of hours of hard work.

Whittaker might have been grinning earlier this year when he joked ‘lockdown was his life’ even before the pandemic but it was close to the truth. His story should be inspiring to anyone but for young people who might be struggling to find their way in the world he is a particularly strong role model.

Now Whittaker will begin to reap some of the rewards of his hard work to this point. Winning an Olympic medal, no matter the colour, opens doors. He will return to the UK with his profile significantly enhanced and when he turns professional, as is expected, he will do so to huge fanfare.