Youngsters learn how to box clever

Boxing is a hard sport and it will not be for everyone. It takes years of graft and dedication.

But Black Country Boxing are aiming to make that journey a smoother ride and create the next crop of stars through sport and education – taking children and building up their confidence in the harsh world of combat.

Their Box & Study programme is closing in on it's one year anniversary after launching last September and it is going from strength to strength.

Working alongside Walsall College, the students study for a BTEC in sport, YMCA Diploma in sport or a Diploma in health and fitness, while training three times a week with professional coaches at BCB'S Wednesbury gym.

The youngsters are also exposed to professional fighters, training and working alongside them, and BCB head of boxing Errol Johnson believes that exposure is essential – as they now aim to add more numbers to the five students they currently have on the course.

"They've trained hard all through the year and it's been educational for them," he told the Express & Star.

"They're training with some of the top pros like number one in the world Zach Parker and Lennox Clarke. They've seen them with their belts when they've come in and it's given them more impetus.

"Covid has made it difficult but luckily we only have five so we can space them out in the gym. It's worked OK but we want to improve the uptake.

"We're hoping to get out to the schools and get a few more on board."

BCB head trainer Paul Mann and professional fighter Kyle Williams put the youngsters through their paces and have seen tremendous improvements in their skillset since they started.

Alongside the physical benefits of the sport, and the educational benefits of the college course, boxing also offers children a rare opportunity to flourish.

"Boxing is one sport on it's own compared to other sports," Johnson added.

"You usually get lads from difficult backgrounds and they could go the wrong way. Boxing has moved them into a different place and they've travelled to countries they've never thought about – doing things they never dreamed of.

"It's a big step for the juniors. The Black Country is one of the most deprived areas in the country and boxing is one of the best sports for them if it's done right and taught right.

"If they want to learn they will do will. It teaches them friendship, teaches them new skills and gives them a different path in their life.

"They've found it hard at times but the technique is coming on, they're learning.

"Hopefully they'll improve even more when they box for their amateur clubs and long-term hopefully they become professionals. One or two of them are really coming on, we're seeing improvement.

"It's a great experience for them."

Staying out of trouble is a huge benefit of boxing, particularly in the Black Country.

For Box & Study student Levi Bryant that is a huge part of the journey. The 17-year-old from Bloxwich has already started his amateur career and is aiming to become a professional in the future.

Speaking with a maturity beyond his years the teenager insisted that the sport has ensured he is surrounded by the right people.

He told the Express & Star: "You see on the news there's a lot of stabbings every day, so coming into the boxing gym keeps us all out of trouble. It keeps us occupied.

"The way you are can be determined by the people you hang around with so being around these boxers and coaches has helped me as a person.

"They've helped me a lot. They've put a lot of effort in to me and have helped me develop.

"With the boxing and the educational at college I'm getting the best of both worlds."

For now, the programme's modest set of students are improving every day and after overcoming the challenges of Covid, they hope to get better every year.

"They have both options, with the boxing and education," Johnson added.

"We also let them coach each other at times so if they want to go through that route and not box themselves, they can coach instead.

"They're getting more confidence. They started slow at first and weren't sure but now you can see their confidence.