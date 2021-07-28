London 2012 the fire behind Ben Whittaker's Tokyo bid

Ben Whittaker

No country won more gold medals than Britain’s three in London. It was then Ben Whittaker that started a love story with the sport that could carry him all the way to an Olympic gold of his own.

The light-heavyweight is now into the quarter-finals in Tokyo, just one win away from a guaranteed medal after beating Egypt’s Abdelrahman Oraby on points.

And having seen how an Olympic medal can have a life-changing impact up close with sparring partner Joshua Buatsi, who won bronze in Rio before turning professional, the 24-year-old is starting to dream big.

Whittaker said: “I remember watching 2012 as a little kid, just fighting in social clubs and the local scene.

“I thought ‘that looks quite good, I wouldn’t mind having a go’.

“I got onto the GB programme in 2016, when I was sparring the likes of (Joshua) Buatsi.

“I saw how a medal changed his life and thought wow, I wouldn’t mind going back to Wolverhampton with an Olympic medal, I think I’ll become the mayor or something!

“I thought I’m going to stick at it, see where I can go. Now I am one fight away from changing my life.

“After that we don’t settle for that, we’ll try and change the colour.”

Whittaker now faces Brazil’s Keno Machado, knowing that a spot in the semi-finals would secure him a bronze medal at the very least.

The win over Oraby was even more convincing than his opening success against Jorge Vivas but despite the pressure of the occasion, Whittaker is able to enjoy himself in the ring.

He added: “It was another fight, and I just wanted to have fun in there.

“You have got to enjoy it, I think. Not being funny but it’s not like tennis where you can just have a go. You’re getting punched in the face and the potential is there for you to get knocked out.

“I love to go in there and have fun.

“My coaches don’t like it sometimes, shouting ‘discipline, discipline’!

“But when I am in my own little rhythm I don’t think anybody can beat me.”

It is a bold statement but with world champion Bekzad Nurdauletov of Kazakhstan having crashed out, it would take a brave man to bet against Whittaker following in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua, Nicola Adams and Luke Campbell nine years ago.