Ben Whittaker gets the Team GB call for Tokyo

Ben Whittaker

The 24-year-old’s inclusion in the 11-strong squad was as good as guaranteed after he qualified for Tokyo by winning silver at the European qualifying event earlier this month.

But yesterday’s official confirmation was still a proud moment for the former Thomas More Catholic School student and his family.

A two-time national champion, Whittaker is also a European Games silver medallist and won bronze at the 2019 world championships.

Super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke has been named captain of the GB team, which consists of seven men and four women boxers.

“To qualify 11 boxers is a fantastic achievement especially as the boxers only had one competitive opportunity to earn a place at the Tokyo Olympics,” said GB Boxing head coach Rob McCracken.

“The last 12 months has been very challenging for us all but the coaches and support staff have done a great job of preparing the team and the boxers have delivered when it matters most.