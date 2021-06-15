Tyler Denny returns to the ring to earn a brilliant victory

Tyler Denny in action (Manjit Narotra/BCB Promotions)

The Rowley Regis middleweight overcame previously undefeated Nottingham fighter, Derrick Osazein a much deserved 97-93 win Sheffield on Friday night.

Denny out-fought and out-boxed his 27-year-old opponent, who lost his previously perfect 10-0 record.

Osaze had slightly the better of the opening round as Denny felt his way into the fight rightly wary of the younger man, who carried the threat in terms of power. Denny quickly worked his way into the contest though and took the second round with some beautifully worked shots including a number of uppercuts that caught Osaze on his way in. Finding his rhythm, Denny followed up his positive second round with an equally positive third.

He continued to box well and pick his shots, frustrating Osaze with his elusive southpaw style in the middle rounds. To his credit Osaze kept coming but the cleaner work was from Denny. Denny stepped through the gears from the seventh and looked comfortable before Osaze rallied in the ninth before losing a point, finally, for consistently forcing his forearm into Denny’s face.

It was Denny who finished strongest and deservedly took the win and Osaze’s ‘0’.

“I knew he was going to be tough,” said Denny after the fight.

“I just had to stay disciplined and stick to the boxing. I got drawn in and I like a scrap as well but when I was boxing I think it was clear, the rounds that I was winning.”

Denny claimed he was confident going into the fight, despite having being left unable to fight for 18 months due to the Covid pandemic and felt he would have the upper hand over Osazein.

He said: “When you look at the calibre of the people I’ve fought against who he’s fought – he’s fought some good people over three rounds, but three rounds to ten rounds is completely different so I never got worried about that.”

And he added: I’m just buzzing, It’s been a long wait but I’m just glad to show people what I’m capable of

“I’m a bit too relaxed sometimes, even in the warm up sometimes I’m yawning 10 minutes before. I need to psych myself up sometimes.

“It’s been 18 months since I fought so I’ve just loved the opportunity and I believe I’m good enough to win titles.”