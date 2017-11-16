Tyson Fury sets date in Wolverhampton

‘Turkey and Tinsel with Tyson’ comes to the city’s Ramada Park Hall Hotel on December 13, as the Manchester boxer – who dethroned Wladimir Klitschko two years ago – tells his controversial story unscripted.

The Showfighter event will feature an on-stage question and answer session with celebrity interviewer Gareth A Davis as well as questions from the audience.

The outspoken 29-year-old heavyweight, who has 25 wins from 25 professional fights, has controversially lost his IBF, WBA and IBO titles due to outside of the ring circumstances.

But Fury, who has a traveller background, is keen to get back in the ring and targets an all-British showdown with current world champion Anthony Joshua.

Fundraising on the evening will go towards the DB Foundation, set up by Wolves skipper Danny Batth in support of those living homeless in Wolverhampton.

A variety of tickets are available, with limited VIP entries – including a signed Fury glove – available for £200.

Gold standard are available for £150 with silver coming in at £85. Bronze tickets are on sale for £55.

The lowest grade option includes the live on-stage interview, a Christmas meal, entertainment programme and merchandise auction. Meet and greet and photo options are available in the more exclusive silver and gold packages.

A champagne reception begins at 6.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased through ticketing site www.eventbrite.co.uk