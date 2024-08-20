Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith got Diamond in his sights after silver success

The 29-year-old 400-metre runner competes for the first time since winning two medals at Paris 2024 as he aims to secure his place in next month’s Diamond League final in Brussels.

Hudson-Smith, who won silver in the individual event at the Olympics, will face competition from Zambia’s bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga, barely a fortnight since they did battle on the track at the Stade de France.

Fellow GB ace Charlie Dobson, with whom Hudson-Smith claimed relay bronze later in the Games, is also on the start list, along with two members of the USA’s gold medal relay team, Vernon Norwood and Bryce Deadmon.

The big name missing from the line-up is new Olympic champion Quincy Hall. The 26-year-old, who dramatically chased down Hudson-Smith in the closing metres of the final in Paris to win gold, was originally expected to compete in Switzerland but has since withdrawn.

It is now likely the American will race in the final 400m Diamond League qualifier in Rome on August 30.

Hudson-Smith, who has enjoyed a stunning year, sits third in the qualifying standings having won both Diamond League races he has entered this season, in Oslo and London, breaking his own European record at each.

Focus

The former St Peter’s student then took the mark down a further three-tenths when he ran 43.44 seconds in the Olympic final, though it was not enough to beat Hall, who pipped him on the line.

Winning the Diamond League, the most prestigious event outside of the major championships, is now the focus for the rest of his season.

The winner of the one-off final in Brussels receives a Diamond Trophy and more than £23,000 in prize money.

The Lausanne meet is the first big athletics event since the Games and a number of champions from Paris will be in action.

That includes Botwana’s 200m gold medallist Letsile Tebogo, who denied America’s 100m champion Noah Lyles from completing the double in thrilling fashion.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, who both missed out on medals in the women’s 200m by the tiniest of margins, provide GB interest in that event, while 1,500m bronze medallist Georgia Bell competes in the 800m alongside fellow Brit, Jemma Reekie.

Perhaps the most intriguing race of the night is the men’s 1,500m where the now deposed Olympic champion, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, takes on the man who stunned both him and GB’s Josh Kerr by claiming victory in Paris, America’s Cole Hocker.

The Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 7pm.