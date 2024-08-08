Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith has some tasty plans for when he comes home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wolverhampton-born athlete yesterday became the first Briton to take the podium in men's 400m in 28 years, achieving a silver Olympic medal and the fifth fastest time in history.

Hudson-Smith missed out on the gold by an agonising four-hundredths of a second.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live breakfast presenters Rick Edwards and Rachel Burden, the 29-year-old said he is 'ecstatic' with his performance - and unveiled the one thing he is most looking forward to when he returns to his home city of Wolverhampton.

"This is just the start," he said. "I'm actually healthy, which is a big thing, but this is the start so I'm going to keep building from here."

He shared a warm embrace with his family in the stands, who he didn't expect to see.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith following the men's 400m final, where he won a silver medal

"I didn't know they were going to be there," Matt said, "They hate watching me run because they get nervous, and I hate them watching me run because I get nervous! The craziest thing is that my mom finished work that day, jumped on a plane and came to watch me in the final.

"I don't just do it for myself, I do it for everyone. Hopefully I do them proud. It is history and I am just glad to be a part of it."

Rick played a voice note from Cheryl, Matt's mom.

"Matthew didn't know I was coming," she said, "but after watching him and seeing his performing I just wanted to be there for him whatever the outcome was going to be. I'm very proud, I'm amazed, I'm overwhelmed and I'm grateful I was glad to be able to see you at the end of the race and give you that big hug."

Matt Hudson-Smith unveils his tasty plans on returning to Wolverhampton

Matt said he is most looking forward to getting back to Wolverhampton and going to his favourite chippy.

"My dad always used to get kebabs, a dirty kebab. I'm going to get chips, probably a battered sausage with curry gravy, a kebab, and a milkshake. I'm going crazy.

"Also, I'm going to put it out there, Birmingham has the best curry in the nation so I'm definitely getting a curry as well. It has to be said, because everyone always talks about Sheffield, Manchester, but no Birmingham has the best curry in the nation. Probably for my lunch straight after the kebab."