‘That’s our Matt – did us proud’ – Wolverhampton’s Matthew Hudson-Smith wins praise from West Midlands athletics club

Matthew Hudson-Smith, from Wolverhampton, claimed his first Olympic medal in Wednesday evening’s race, having led into its closing stages before the USA’s Quincy Hall found another gear to clinch gold.

The 29-year-old, who donned a Union flag-patterned cap after the race, broke his own European record with his time of 43.44 seconds.

The event was hailed as a history-making race, with World Athletics saying: “For the first time EVER 5 athletes go sub-44 seconds in the same 400m race.”

Birmingham-based Birchfield Harriers athletics club, where Hudson-Smith started out, took to Instagram to celebrate his success, posting: “43.44. WHAT A RACE. WHAT A PERFORMANCE”.

The club’s vice chairman of coaching development, Danny Parton, also posted on social media: “That’s our Matt – Did us proud.”

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith

After competing, Hudson-Smith said: “It was crazy. Sometimes the journey is better than the result and it’s been a hell of a journey. I’m just grateful.

“I’ve got an Olympic silver medal and how many people can say that? I’ve been the bridesmaid a couple of times now but my time is coming. I’m just happy and grateful.

“My family are here. I didn’t know they were here so that was a bit of a shock. I hate them watching me and my parents don’t really watch me because they hate watching me as much as I hate them watching so it’s crazy that they came. It’s been a hell of a journey.”

Hudson-Smith, from Wolverhampton, overcame mental health challenges to make it to the Paris Games.

He attempted suicide in 2021 after a horrific string of events that forced him out of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, injuries led to him losing his sponsors and – without insurance – crushing financial debt.

His mentor Lloyd Cowan died aged 58 that January, the same year he found himself isolated in America, far away from family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith reacts after finishing second in the Men's 400m Final at the Stade de France on the twelfth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

He lived with American track talent Noah Lyles, who won the men’s 100m gold on Sunday, and his brother Josephus Lyles for a year, growing so close that he at one point was known as “the third Lyles”.

Lyles previously told the PA news agency that he was backing Hudson-Smith in the race, calling him “my boy”.

He said: “It’s funny, I don’t know if he’s told anybody yet, but I remember when he was like, ‘As soon as I’ve won a medal I’m retiring.’

“He won a medal two years ago, and he’s still going, so I’m hoping that he gets knighted and I get to see him get knighted. Sir Matthew Hudson-Smith.”

Hudson-Smith was an academy player with Wolverhampton FC when he was a youngster, and the club showed their support ahead of Wednesday’s final, posting on X: “Good luck to one of our own.”