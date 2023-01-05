Halesowen athletes are up and running for season

Halesowen Athletics Club men's team claimed bronze at the Midland Seven Race in Nottingham

The Manor Way club, celebrating its 100th year, returned home from Nottingham's Midland Seven Mile Race with numerous successes – impressively taking the team bronze in the men's section.

Max Parker led the way to secure individual bronze at Bulwell Hall. He was joined by James Thomas, David Lewis, Phil Scarr, Alex Morgan and Andrew Carruthers for the collective medal.

Sarah Gill, meanwhile, charged to a storming finish in the women's race to earn a fifth-placed in the Midland Five Women's race.

The club have also been successful in a couple of girls events across the region. Olive Thomas, from under-13s girls, pocketed a brilliant double gold in the West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League, where she crossed the line first in Rugby and Warley Woods meets.

There was team gold for the under-15s girls at Warley Woods. Ffion Collins claimed second, Jessica Dale was next in third and Lucy Hellingsworth, in sixth, also claimed a top 10 finish.