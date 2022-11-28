Hagley's Olive Thomas on road to success in triathlon

Olive Thomas won four out of five top events

She has been part of the West Midlands Tristar 2 Triathlon squad for the last two years, competing in aquathlons, duathlons and triathlons, which combine swimming, running and cycling.

She also competed at the National Inter Regional Championships (IRCs) in Sunderland this summer, taking on athletes from the UK, France and the Channel Islands. Olive finished 15th in Great Britain in her age group as an individual and played a key role in the mixed relay success on day two. She then went on to win the Regional Junior Series.

Her success has seen her gain sponsorship from Thursfields Solicitors which has branches in Kidderminster, Halesowen and Birmingham.

Olive is a member of Halesowen Tri Club where she receives general coaching in the event, and also swims with Wyre Forest Swimming Club.

She said: "I love training with Halesowen Tri and I can’t thank the coaches there enough.

“It’s a great group of people with very talented young athletes, and I’ve made lovely friends who all share the same ambition.”

Olive will also be representing her school, Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club, and Herefordshire and Worcestershire at cross country in a range of races over the winter before re-joining the West Midlands Development Squad next month for their programme of winter training led by specialist British triathlon coaches.

Her father Richard said: “Triathlon can be an expensive sport and as young athletes get older and develop they need more specialist professional equipment so we are incredibly grateful to Thursfields for sponsoring Olive.

"The sponsorship could have a huge impact, and we’re so pleased to be involved with a firm from the area which is keen to help young athletes."