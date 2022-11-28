Aldridge Running Club striding on to top volunteers award

Chris Roberts

Bloxwich based Sneyd Striders came runners up in the Club of the Year category at the England Athletics Regional Volunteers Awards.

Chris Roberts was awarded Club Leader of the Year.

The chairman of the club, he is a newly qualified run leader volunteer and also edits the club newsletter. During Covid, he led the committee in coming up with individual and team challenges during a period when club members couldn't physically meet.

He has produced the members handbook and has made sure each volunteer is qualified to carry out the role they are responsible for, which led to the the club becoming fully compliant with England Athletics Club standards.

Julie Cox won the Newcomer to Volunteering award.

Described by the club as 'A determined and effective individual and a robust team player,' she has organised many club events such as away days. the AGM, Christmas party and presentation evening.

She is also a newly qualified run leader and runs the Chatty Chasers group.

On the evening, England Athletics provided an analysis of the club which read: "This is a happy, inclusive and diverse club with abilities across the whole running spectrum who interact well together and who have embraced England Athletics guidance and completed club standards.

"The club has a very active and imaginative committee who work hard to ensure members have a great experience.

"It also has a great relationship with Walsall Council, including being part of the Queen’s Baton Relay to encourage new runners and volunteering at the C25k, which brought about a steady flow of new members.

"Their profile is raised by holding events such as the annual Christmas Pudding Run and supporting the Samarathon initiative."

This year's Christmas Pudding Road Run takes place on Sunday December 11 starting at the club's base at Sneyd Community Association in Vernon Way.

Available for both novice and seasoned runners, there are two options for either five miles or ten miles.

All entrants finishing successfully receive a medal, commemorative T-Shirt, goodie bag and a Christmas pudding.