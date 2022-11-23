Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham to house UK Athletics’ innovation HQ

By Russell YoullAthleticsPublished: Comments

Birmingham will be home to a new state-of-the-art UK Athletics (UKA) performance innovation centre at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium campus from summer 2023, the governing body has announced.

The new facility, part of the legacy project for the Commonwealth Games site, will take advantage of advanced technology, diagnostics and an analytic provision not currently available to athletes in the UK, and is designed for the primary use of UKA World Class Programme (WCP) athletes and coaches.

Confirmation of the project – announced after UKA agreed a partnership with Birmingham City Council – follows news earlier this month that the city would host the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

UKA chief executive Jack Buckner said: “For some time, UKA has aspired to have an environment which adds value to the daily training of our Olympic and Paralympic athletes, where training and performance insight can be taken to the next level and rival international competitors.

“The creation of the performance innovation centre will help us to achieve this.”

Athletics
Sport
Commonwealth Games
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News