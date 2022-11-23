Birmingham to house UK Athletics’ innovation HQ

The new facility, part of the legacy project for the Commonwealth Games site, will take advantage of advanced technology, diagnostics and an analytic provision not currently available to athletes in the UK, and is designed for the primary use of UKA World Class Programme (WCP) athletes and coaches.

Confirmation of the project – announced after UKA agreed a partnership with Birmingham City Council – follows news earlier this month that the city would host the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

UKA chief executive Jack Buckner said: “For some time, UKA has aspired to have an environment which adds value to the daily training of our Olympic and Paralympic athletes, where training and performance insight can be taken to the next level and rival international competitors.