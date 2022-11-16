Denise Lewis staying on as Commonwealth Games president

Batonbearer Oliver Turrell and Denise Lewis hold the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay at a visit to The Eden Project in Cornwall. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay)

Lewis, who won gold in heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, has held the post since 2015 and has confirmed she will continue until at least the next Games in Victoria four years from now.

The role requires Lewis, 50, to act as an ambassador for the Games and Team England while also helping to scout training venues, source sponsors and assist athletes in dealing with the logistical demands of a major championship.

“Everyone knows that the Commonwealth Games provided me with some of my proudest career moments,” said Lewis, who won heptathlon gold in Victoria in 1994 before retaining the title four years later.

“It’s an honour to hold the role. We saw the power of the Games at Birmingham this year and the future is incredibly bright for the next generation of Team England athletes. I can’t wait to share that journey to Victoria 2026 with them.”

John Steele, chair of Commonwealth Games England, added: “We are proud to have Denise continue as our president.