Jack Chapman will be running for Cancer Research UK in memory of his two grandfathers, who both had a hand in the success of his company, Kingsbury Lawn Care.

And as well as putting in more than 500 miles of training runs this year, Jack’s work as a lawn treatment expert has also stood him in good stead for the epic 26.2-mile challenge on October 2.

The average day can see Jack and his team taking up to 40,000 steps up and down people’s gardens as part of their work.

The seeds were sown for Kingsbury Lawn Care when 29-year-old Jack Chapman was just 15 years old and mowing lawns for his neighbours in the North Warwickshire village.

The business now has a team of four and specialises in lawn care treatments and renovations, looking after more than 1,000 lawns across the West Midlands.

Jack’s grandparents have always been supportive of the business, and he knew he wanted to repay them somehow.

Sadly, his grandfathers, Robert Sanders and more recently Stewart Chapman, have passed away, so Jack decided to honour their memory by applying for a fundraising place in the London Marathon. He’s delighted to have just hit his £3,000 target for Cancer Research UK with less than a week to go to the big event.

Jack said: “The reason I’ve chosen Cancer Research UK is that we lost my grandad Bob to lung cancer just before the pandemic, and this summer we also lost my grandad Stu to cancer.

“It was a very kind loan from my grandparents in early 2018 which allowed Kingsbury Lawn Care to purchase its very first Ford Transit Custom and therefore take on dedicated lawn care work.

“One of our two small vans had broken down and it wasn’t great timing; we had an expensive spring in front of us and had recently formed a limited company. The cash simply wasn’t in the bank to purchase the larger van that suited our needs as an up-and-coming lawn care provider.

“This was when my grandparents stepped in to help. Buying this van was pivotal to the future of the company, not only in the image we could project, but the size of the equipment we could transport.

“My grandparents not only believed and trusted in me but could see my vision to reach and help as many people as possible. It was their faith in me that was the catalyst to us serving just shy of 1000 homeowners today.

“Putting myself through some pain for Cancer Research UK is my way of paying this back.”

The road to marathon-level fitness hasn’t been a smooth one, with an injury setback along the way, but Jack is now as ready as he can be. He’s taken part in half marathons; training runs and of course the many miles walking up and down lawns.

“I’m over the moon to have achieved the £3,000 target already, thanks to the generosity of customers, family, friends and fellow business owners. I’d like to thank everyone who has donated and supported me along the way.