Wolverhampton double winner Matt Hudson-Smith ready to take on the world’s best

Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men's 400m final at the European Championships

The Wolverhampton star, who retained his individual 400m title on Wednesday, grabbed his second medal in the space of four days after helping Britain storm to 4x400m relay gold ahead of Belgium and France on Saturday.

Hudson-Smith, 27, ran a red-hot split of 45.05s to get his team off to a flyer before Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Alex Haydock-Wilson continued the momentum to clock a season’s best time of 2:59.35.

World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith is the most experienced member of the team as Dobson, 22, Davey, 21, and individual European 400m bronze medallist Haydock-Wilson, 23, embark on their international careers.

And they reckon the sky is the limit after beating the Belgians in Bavaria and capping a memorable night for British sprinting.

Hudson-Smith said: “We’ve just beaten Belgium and we’re the top in Europe – it’s now time to take on the world. We’re a team of young guys and we’re going to grow and develop – everyone’s learning and we’re just going to get stronger.

“We came here to win, came here to dominate and we did exactly that.

“Last year no one would have thought we’d have a team or win a medal but we came here and showed them. We’re just going to keep going forward.”

Dobson, who narrowly missed out on an individual medal in the 200m, added: “This is a special team – we are all still quite young.

“We are lucky to have Matt Hudson-Smith as a mentor, and we are learning from (Martyn) Rooney as well who are teaching us all the time, and it’s certainly working for us. That was honestly amazing.

“I haven’t come down yet, I don’t think I’ll come down from it for a long time. It is an unreal feeling to be European champion, and it is an honour to do it with these boys. We are back!”

Hudson-Smith, Dobson, Davey and Haydock-Wilson combined to contribute to a medal-strewn night in Munich as Britain’s women also bagged 4x400m relay bronze in the following race.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Ama Pipi and Jodie Williams clocked the second fastest British time ever and finish behind the Netherlands and Poland.

While elsewhere, middle distance star and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson claimed her first major outdoor title in the women’s 800m and steeplechaser Lizzie Bird won bronze in the gruelling 3000m contest in the final race of the evening.

Davey, the youngest of all Britain’s medal winners on the night, loved being a part of it and admits he’ll never forget sparkling under the iconic 1972 Olympic Stadium lights.

“This feels so special - one of the most special moments of my life so far,” he said.

“That was amazing out there and it hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I could see it happening, but actually to be in the thing is totally different another level.

“It feels amazing and incredible.”