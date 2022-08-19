Joe Fraser’s in ecstasy at European gold

England's Joe Fraser performs during the Men's All-Around Final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin).

The former Sandwell schoolboy became the first British man to win a European all-around gold medal after claiming a remarkable hat-trick of titles at the Commonwealth Games. Fraser, 23, ruptured his appendix and fractured his foot in the build-up to his home Games but extended his golden summer with a dazzling display last night. He pulled off a bold, gravity-defying routine on the high bar to hold his nerve and beat Turkish gymnasts Ahmet Onder and Adem Asil to gold.

Fraser, who attended Sandwell Academy in West Bromwich, said: “I can’t even explain it – I class this team as my brothers. I’ve spent more time with them than I have my own family, so we know each other inside and out, back to front.

“They’ve believed every step of the way in times I didn’t. I always said one day this will make some big story. I don’t know if I actually believed – I knew I could do it but I’ve actually made it a reality, and I couldn’t have done it without the team. It’s incredible – I’m so pleased for each and everyone on the team to get me into the position I’m in today.