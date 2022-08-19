Joe Fraser’s in ecstasy at European gold

The former Sandwell schoolboy became the first British man to win a European all-around gold medal after claiming a remarkable hat-trick of titles at the Commonwealth Games. Fraser, 23, ruptured his appendix and fractured his foot in the build-up to his home Games but extended his golden summer with a dazzling display last night. He pulled off a bold, gravity-defying routine on the high bar to hold his nerve and beat Turkish gymnasts Ahmet Onder and Adem Asil to gold.
Fraser, who attended Sandwell Academy in West Bromwich, said: “I can’t even explain it – I class this team as my brothers. I’ve spent more time with them than I have my own family, so we know each other inside and out, back to front.
“They’ve believed every step of the way in times I didn’t. I always said one day this will make some big story. I don’t know if I actually believed – I knew I could do it but I’ve actually made it a reality, and I couldn’t have done it without the team. It’s incredible – I’m so pleased for each and everyone on the team to get me into the position I’m in today.
“We’ve had lots of obstacles to overcome, but today I’ve stood here having done six apparatus at the European Championships, which is an achievement in itself. To walk away with the medal, I’m just ecstatic.”