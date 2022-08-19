Dudley's Sophie Cook delighted to shine in final of the pole vault

Sophie Cook

The Dudley athlete, 27, delivered a solid showing in Wednesday night’s European Championship final with a ninth-place finish behind British teammate Molly Caudery.

Cook cleared the bar at 4.40m in Munich after claiming a brilliant personal best of 4.50m in Monday morning’s qualifying.

She was unable to emulate those exploits with a medal in the final but took immense pride from her performances at the city’s iconic Olympic Stadium.

Cook said: “It was amazing.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, an amazing experience and I’m really happy with how I performed. It was great.

“I jumped a personal best in the qualifiers so it’s super positive – I learned a lot. I’m really pleased that I cleared 4.25m and 4.40m on the first attempts. Obviously would have loved 4.55m, but I can’t be unhappy with that.

“It was incredible – the crowd were really on board with watching pole vault and it was great.”

Cook kicked off her European campaign in memorable fashion as she cleared the highest bar of her career to sail into the final.