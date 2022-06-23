Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith selected for Commonwealth Games

England's Matthew Hudson-Smith picks up an injury in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1 at the Carrara Stadium during day nine of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia..

The Wolverhampton 400m ace is in the Team England set-up for next month’s Games in Birmingham.

He is going for gold following an injury setback on the Gold Coast in 2018 and has been in top form as of late. The former Birchfield Harrier, who lived in Whitmore Reans as a youngster, won a Diamond League meeting at the Alexander Stadium last month before setting a new British record when finishing third at another Diamond League event in Eugene.

“The plan at the beginning of the year was just to be consistent,” said Hudson-Smith. “I’ve done that, so now I’m just taking it one step at a time and being competitive.

“I’ve been competitive in every single race now, so I just want to keep that trajectory going.”