University of Wolverhampton's new pathway for elite judokas

Judo (Stock)

The long-standing relationship between the University of Wolverhampton and British Judo continues to thrive, with British Judo relocating its head office to the Walsall Campus alongside its performance team.

The new full-time pathway programme, offered by the University of Wolverhampton, will continue to develop a range of progressive and performance pathway training options that will enable players of all levels to achieve their goals both on and off the mat, providing a range of training and learning options depending on the age and stage of each judoka.

Part of the new offer includes the enrolment in The Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) funded by Sport England, as well as studying a bespoke Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DISE) which specialises in Judo.

Students will also exclusively train with world-class and Olympic medallists such as Chelsie Giles at the home of British Judo and continue their development at weekly sessions at the England Talent Development Centre. There will be opportunities to train with the university’s ‘Team Wolves’ and British Judo programmes at the GB Judo Olympic and Paralympic National Training Centre.

Students will work closely with a top coaching team who bring a depth of experience and offer the opportunity to develop dual careers whilst studying for a degree or post graduate qualification.

WLV Sport coaches include London 2012 Paralympic bronze medallist Ben Quilter and London Olympian James Austin. Plus, Fitzroy Davies who coached GB Judo’s last World Champion, Craig Fallon and currently coaches WLV sport scholars and GB Judo stars Kelly Petersen-Pollard and Sam Hall.

Ben_judo

Ben Quilter, Head of Judo at the University of Wolverhampton said: “Our goal here at WLV Sport is to create the right developmental pathway and environment for judoka aspiring to progress. Our hope is that we have done this with the right mix of training opportunities supported by experienced and passionate coaching and a wider support team here at the University.

“I am really excited about what we can now offer as a judo programme with a full time training programme and great links with British Judo and local clubs like Hardy Spicer 83.

“We have something for everyone, from social judoka – for those looking to enjoy being more physically active whilst studying, to opportunities for aspiring Olympic and Paralympic medallists.”

The University recently staged and won the BUCS judo championships and a number of British Judo World Class Performance Programme judoka study at the University alongside their training.