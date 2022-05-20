Matthew Hudson-Smith just cannot wait to be on the home straight

England's Matthew Hudson-Smith

The European 400m champion, who lived in both Whitmore Reans and Bilston as a youngster, is back at the track he grew up at with Birchfield Harriers.

And while the stadium now looks vastly different, having undergone an extensive renovation for the Commonwealth Games later this summer, Hudson-Smith is relishing the opportunity to race in front of his family and friends again.

“It’s a great feeling. The family will get to see the hard work I’ve put in this year,” said Hudson-Smith.

“I’m definitely excited for this one as it’s home turf, familiarity, a good crowd. Who doesn’t want to run in front of a sold-out stadium? So, I can’t ask for any more.

“I’ve been at Alexander since I was 10 years old, so I remember when there wasn’t even the back straight stand. It was just a massive hill.

“Then we did that transition, and the biggest change now is going from a red track to a blue track!

“It’ll be interesting. I’m looking forward to seeing all the changes. I can’t wait, if I’m honest.”

Hudson-Smith, now based in Florida, endured a difficult 2021 but set a British indoor 300m record earlier this year.

Tomorrow offers the chance to build momentum ahead of the Commonwealths and both the World and European championships.

When asked if he has a slight home advantage at the Alexander Stadium, Hudson-Smith said: “It’ll calm the nerves.

“You have your family, you have the food – it’s that familiarity.

“With the 400m, going around the track, you have to almost negotiate with the wind.

“Knowing where the wind is and where it will carry you, certain turns around the bend – it’s like Formula One with the apex.

“It’s a great advantage in a sense as I know the lay of the land quite well. I know the staff, so it’s just friendly faces. If you’ve got a bit of nerves and then you see someone you’ve known for a long time, it helps you settle down.

“It’s the little things. If you know somewhere so well, it helps you concentrate and execute, which in turn helps the performance.”

Hudson-Smith added: “Racing in front of friends and family for a big meeting, it’s almost like a prequel to the Commonwealth Games.

“Meets like this are great as you’re competing against the best in the world, and that’s what you want. All the training is for moments like this.”