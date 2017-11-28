Menu

Staffordshire's Adam Peaty nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

By David Banner | Athletics | Published:

Staffordshire’s Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has been nominated for the 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Adam Peaty

Peaty, aged 22, retained his 100m and 50m breaststroke titles, breaking his own world record twice in the shorter event and becoming the first man to swim the distance in under 26 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships.

However, he faces tough competition with world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the clear favourite for the title after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April earned him the WBA and IBO belts to add to his existing IBF title.

Lewis Hamilton, who won a fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, and Chris Froome, who won his fourth Tour de France in the summer are also nominated. Other contenders include Sir Mo Farah and Harry Kane.

