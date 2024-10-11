Richie’s targeting a Bangon double

Have attached pictures of both dogs. Let me know if any issues.

PIC 1: Bangon Carson has won his last three races at Monmore

PIC 2: Owner Lee Wheeler (centre) and connections with Bangon The Clock after his comeback triumph

Monmore trainer Richie Taberner is excited for tonight’s Open race action as both Bangon Carson and Bangon The Clock look to continue their fine form.

Bangon Carson has won each of his last three appearances at Monmore and runs in heat three of the Ladbrokes.com 630 competition this evening.

Bangon The Clock, meanwhile, has recovered from a career-threatening gracilis injury back in the spring having remarkably won on his return a couple of weeks ago over the sprint distance, before a third-place finish back over four bends last week.

He runs in the Ladbrokes.com 480 Division Two race at 9.23pm.

Taberner said on the duo: “Carson has been in great form as of late. He won an A2 and then back-to-back Open races to win a Category Three competition over 630m.

“He won a nice Open over 480m at Perry Barr after that, too. I’ve had the dog three months, and I said to the owners to give him eight weeks with our feeding and training programme, and he’s took to it well.

“He’s really started to improve over the last month and evolved into a dog that can compete in Open competitions.

“He’s a pleasure to have in the kennel, does everything right and is very laid back – his future will be over six bends.

“With Clock, he was Good Maestro in Ireland and continued his impressive Irish form by winning in 28.20secs at Monmore.

“He would’ve no doubt broken 28secs in his next race when well clear, but then his gracilis injury happened.

“We’ve been very patient with him and galloped him daily for six months. It was a lovely surprise for him to win in his Open race return.

“There’s still a long way to go yet for him to get fully race fit and we’re taking it one race a time, but it’d be lovely if Joey – that’s what we call him in the kennel – could get close to his old form.”

Lee Wheeler heads up the Bangon Boys syndicate and is part-owner of Bangon Carson, and the outright owner of Bangon The Clock.

He says the progress of the duo as of late has meant a lot.

“Carson is named in memory of part-owner John Preston’s late younger brother, so every time he wins it’s that extra bit special. Seeing him do so well means a lot to all of us,” said Wheeler.

“He’s back over 630m for this race and we’re really looking forward to it.

“I think that distance, at Monmore, suits him down to the ground. Hopefully, he can show his quality against some real top-class dogs.

“With the Clock, when he’s at the top of his game, he’s amazing.

“We’re just enjoying every race with him and for him to come back and win in his first race back, I just couldn’t believe it. That just shows the quality of the dog. I was in tears at the podium with him. Hopefully, he’ll keep improving and can get back to where he was pre-injury.”

Bangon Carson is up against a high-quality field that includes from former Monmore Category One finalists Savana Jackpot and Clona Curly – both trained by Towcester’s Diane Henry.

Bangon The Clock is up against a line-up including Brian Thompson's recent Yorkshire Derby finalist Vixons Filofax.

Also on the card tonight is the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden Final - worth £1,000 to the winner. Rachel You Go, trained by Nathan Hunt, runs from trap two after clocking the quickest time (28.40secs) in last week’s heats.