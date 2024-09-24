World Cup glory caps Clarke’s year

The 31-year-old from Stone clinched the crown for the second year running by taking victory in the final round in Spain over the weekend.

Clarke, who last month won Olympic silver in the kayak cross at Paris 2024, finished second behind Mateusz Polaczyk in Le Seu but was promoted to first place when his Polish opponent was given a time penalty for missing a gate.

The points earned from victory were enough to propel the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club athlete top of the overall standings following the completion of the five World Cup events.

Clarke said: “I'm buzzing with that. What an end to the season. In some ways it felt like the season had ended with the Olympic Games but I thought I’d come out and do these last two World Cup events.

“I didn't feel on top form and as the rounds progressed I could feel my arms getting more tired but the skills and techniques that I've built up over the years saw me through to the end for the win.”

Clarke’s win completed a weekend double for GB after Rugby’s Kimberley Woods took overall victory in the women’s event for the second year running.

Woods finished second in Spain behind international team-mate Mallory Franklin, whose win was also enough to see her clinch overall silver.

Clarke said: “I had a chat with Kimberley before today and said wouldn't it be great to see if we could be the overall winners once again, like we did in September last year and we've done exactly that.

“It's been a massive year, lots of learnings and ups and downs. The start of the year wasn't great but the second half has been brilliant.”