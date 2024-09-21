Staffordshire's Storm Stacey has hopes curtailed by weather

The GR Motorsport racer was leading by more than 10 seconds when the weekend’s last race was red-flagged and restarted with just five laps.

Despite being eight laps from his second win, he finished third after the restart behind reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.

Stacey qualified at 15th in one minute 34.844 seconds, and under clear blue skies finished Saturday’s race 0.117 seconds behind Billy McConnel in 13th.

Over a shorter ten-lap race on Sunday morning, Stacey battled with Kyal Ryde to finish seventh in horrendous weather. The afternoon’s race was curtailed from 16 to 12 laps, before being restarted with just five.

The third-place finish is Stacey’s second best of the year after an earlier win at Snetterton.