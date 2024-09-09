"It was an absolute shambles" - Wolverhampton Marathon and 10k 2024 runners speak out about the event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The running event that took place on Sunday has attracted thousands of people turning out to undertake the challenge themselves or to cheer on their friends or family taking part and crossing the finish line outside the Halls.

This year, however, the Wolverhampton half-marathon and 10k event has been described as a 'nightmare' resulting in 'total confusion' for those who took part – and many of them want an explanation.

Yesterday morning (Sunday), many runners approaching the Cleveland Street junction near the city centre had a look of bewilderment on their faces as they milled back and forth, looking down Victoria Street, Worcester Street and Salop Street, wondering which way to go.

Some of the participants were holding up their hands in confusion and looking around, while others had to come to a complete stop or turn back on themselves.

One witness, who did not want to be named, even saw a marshall in tears amid the stressful scenes.

Responding to the Express & Star article yesterday about the difficulty, runners and spectators shared their disappointment over the 'poorly organised' event – they were not only criticising the unclear route, but the lack of entertainment and food and drinks stalls compared to previous years, and no celebration at the finish line.

Lisa Needham Was Finnerty, whose daughter is visually impaired and was misinformed by a marshall as to how far she had run, said the event was a 'total shambles' in a number of ways.

She said: "There were seven toilets at the start for all the runners and spectators. Could none of the bars open their doors and let people use the toilets?

"There was absolutely no entertainment. Haven't we got a radio station that could have made this event so much better?

"There were no markers on how far the runners had run, one marshall told my daughter she had run 9k, in fact it was nine miles! Looks like there was very little briefing for the guys out there trying to keep our runners safe on the roads/ There was very little support along route unlike previous years.

"At the finish line there was absolutely nothing in the way of food, drink or any sort of entertainment, or support welcoming the runners after their massive achievement. Considering the amount charged to enter and what was put on in previous years, it was a very disappointing event."

Becky Ross-Plummer demanded answers from the organisers: "Where on earth are your marshalls? Major junctions require clear signage and marshall support. Who debriefed your team?"

Ben Fellows wrote: "All it needed was a couple more organisers, a few cones and some hazard tape. The bottom of Cleveland Street was ridiculous, total confusion, I saw multiple people taking wrong turns."

Toni Harrington commented: "I remember the very first one, my brother ran it. Billy Wilson arranged it was a great event with entertainment after. I was a cheer leader on the finish line. That looks like an absolute shambles."

The event was organised by Wolverhampton-based events company Wulfrun Racing Ltd who have been contacted for comment.