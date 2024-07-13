Games experience could be key to Lucy Renshall’s Olympic bid

It’s been 20 years since Renshall first embarked on her judo journey aged just eight, but the Olympic dream was at the forefront of her mind from an even earlier age.

That lifelong prophecy was fulfilled when Renshall jetted off to Tokyo in 2021, although her Olympic debut ended in cruel fashion as she was eliminated by Japan’s Miku Tashiro in the opening round.

The former world number one, who missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury, feels she will be stronger for that experience ahead of her second games in the French capital.

“When I first started judo, or even before then, I always had a goal of going to the Olympics. I was a very sporty child and that was always my lifelong goal,” Renshall revealed.

“The experience I gained will be really important because going into your first Olympic games, it’s nerve racking because you’ve never done it before and it’s different.

“As much as the competition is with the same people, it’s the Olympic games so it is big. So I think I’ve done that now, I’ve had that experience so going into Paris, I am more confident and focused on competing now.”

Renshall will also be able to share the experience with her family this summer after they were unable to join her in Japan due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For that reason, Renshall believes Paris will feel extra special.

“The Olympics is special for me because in Tokyo, yes I went to the Olympics Games, but it was a little bit different because of Covid.

“My friends and family weren’t there to support so this Olympics is more about the experience with those closest to me being able to watch and support.

“My family have given up a lot to take me to judo. Every night, every weekend, they sacrificed a lot so I always want to give something back to them.”

The 28-year-old will be joined in France by Olympic bronze medallist Chelsie Giles, while another Walsall-based judoka Emma Reid, who is reigning Commonwealth champion, will make her Olympic bow along with fellow debutants Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Lele Nairne.

Four-time British champion Renshall won gold at the Grand Prix in Portugal in January and followed that success with a bronze medal at the Paris Grand Slam the following week. Renshall is pleased with her form heading into the games and hopes she can inspire the next generation to follow in her footsteps.

“A big thing that I stand for is that I really want to give back to the younger generation while I am still competing,” she concludes.

“Going back to the club with an Olympic medal would be amazing. Kids that I work with now, it just makes them believe that they could do what I am doing.

“They are all supporting at home and it’s really nice to let younger athletes be involved in the Olympics and show them what it is all about.

“Of course, I would love to get a medal but just seeing me at the Olympics is huge too.”