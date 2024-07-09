Black Country star Ben Healy hoping for good fortune in Tour de France

The 23-year-old from Wordsley, riding in his first Tour, was a prominent player on Sunday's brutal 123-mile route around Troyes, which included several sectors of gravel roads and delivered what has been hailed by observers as one of the most exciting days of bike racing in years.

Healy was active throughout, breaking out from the main bunch with Tom Pidcock around 25 miles into the stage to join the leading group.

The former Summerhill school student then attempted several attacks over the closing miles before crossing the line just a few metres behind French stage winner Anthony Turgis.

It completed a strong first week on the Tour for Healy, who also finished ninth in last Friday’s time trial around Burgundy.

The former Halesowen Cycling Club star sits 20th in the overall classification, though he would be several places higher had he not been required to wait for EF Pro Cycling team leader Richard Carapaz during last week’s first Alpine stage.

Healy, who won a stage of last year’s Giro d’Italia and races under the Irish flag, is eager to repeat the feat at the Tour and is confident his time will come if he keeps pushing.

“We’ve just got to keep playing our cards and eventually it’ll roll our way,” he said.

“It was just a war of attrition (on Sunday) with nowhere really for me to make a big difference in the final.

“Everyone was so knackered. It wasn’t just me. When it’s flat, it’s hard to make a difference. It was always going to be tough, but we gave it a good go and I’m just happy we were there and represented in the finish.”

After yesterday’s first rest day, the Tour resumes today with a 116-mile stage from Orleans to Saint-Amond-Montrond.