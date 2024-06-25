Ben Healy targeting historic stage wins at Tour de France

The 23-year-old, from Wordsley, has been named in the EF Pro Cycling’s eight-man team for the latest edition of the world’s biggest bike race, which starts in Florence on Saturday.

Healy’s inclusion is not a surprise with the former Halesowen and Stourbridge Cycling Club star having already proved himself one of the most exciting young racers, winning a stage of last year’s Tour of Italy.

But a Tour de France debut still represents a major milestone, both for his own career and the region, with Healy becoming the first cyclist from the region to race the event since Wolverhampton legend Hugh Porter competed in 1968.

“The Tour is the biggest race there is and I am really excited for it. It's a pretty big milestone,” said Healy, who turned professional in 2022.

“The first step is making it to the WorldTour and the next is going to a Tour.”

Healy, whose most recent victory came on the final stage of this month’s Tour of Slovenia, is set to be in the action right from the start having already identified this Saturday’s opening stage, a hilly 128-mile run from Florence to Rimini, as perfect for his skillset.

“I'd love to try and win a stage,” he continued. “That’s what I'm good at. That’s what I want to go and try to do.

“I need a pretty hard day out with a hard finish. Stage one looks really good for me, but there are a few towards the end of the second week as well. The preparation has gone well for me.”

This year’s Tour begins with three days in Italy before the race crosses the Alps into France. In total, cyclists will compete over 21 stages and more than 2,100 miles before the race concludes on July 21 with a time trial from Monaco to Nice. It is the first time in the event’s 121-year history it has not finished in Paris, due to the impending Olympic Games.

In addition to visiting the Alps, riders will also race over the Pyrenees and Massif Central mountain ranges with the route featuring more than 50,000 metres of climbing.

Healy said: “There will be days when I’m really suffering. I will just go all-in on the days when I’ve got to go all-in and save my legs on the others, when our other guys will be going for it.”