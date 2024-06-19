Wolverhampton's Henry Searle handed huge Wimbledon opportunity

The 2023 junior champion will line up alongside the likes of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world No.1 Jannik Sinner in the draw after being selected for one of the initial batch of seven wildcards.

Searle, 18, made history last summer when he became the first British winner of the boys' singles since 1962.

And he has made steady strides in his game since then, climbing to a career-high ranking of 570 after making the last 16 of the Nottingham Challenger last week, where he was just edged out by Birmingham's Dan Evans.

Should Evans recover from injury he sustained this week at Queen's, he and Searle will also line up in the men's doubles event.

He is one of seven Brits to receive a wildcard into the men's singles, while the seven women's wildcards have gone to former grand slam champions Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu.

Brits Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki and Heather Watson have also received them.