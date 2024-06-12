Tennis ace Frank Jenkins hangs racket up after five decades

Jenkins, a former Over-85 Great Britain international born and bred in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, spent a staggering five decades on the tennis court as a member of both Tettenhall Tennis Club and Albert Lawn Tennis Club.

He was a member of the former for over 46 years and was even made a life member aged 80. A mild heart attack has prompted Jenkins to draw the curtain on a remarkable career and Albert Lawn LTC vice-chairman Rob Marsh has paid tribute to his 'amazing' achievements.

"Gosh it's an absolutely incredible feat," Marsh said. "But he has decided at long last that it's time to finish.

"Sadly about two months ago, he had a small heart attack but he's ok. It was his 95th birthday last month and we celebrated it with him at the club.

"Frank has been a member of our club for quite some time and he is an amazing guy.

"I am 76 myself and I still play quite a bit but I can't see myself going until 95 that's for sure."

Jenkins travelled the globe competing in veteran tennis tournament from the age of 75 and was even ranked 11th in the world in the over-85 category in 2014.

In 2016, Jenkins beat opponents from Italy and Poland before being forced to retire from the tournament against a No. 1 seed Australian at an international tournament in Cervia, Italy.

The following year, Jenkins was selected to represent Great Britain at the 2017 ITF Super Seniors World Championships in Florida, Orlando.

Jenkins only stopped competing in tournaments in 2022 - bowing out of the over-90 circuit as the 27th highest ranked player in the world.

Until recently, Jenkins still practiced three or four times a week but has now finally hung the racket up for the final time.

"Up until a couple of years ago, he was still playing abroad playing in tennis championships but that has waned over the past few years," Marsh reveals.

"Although he still moves about quite well, he can't get to stuff as quick as he did five or six years ago.

"He has had problems with his knees for some time but he would be given a jab in his knees every so often. But he has basically played right the way through until about nine months ago.

"Frank's story is a truly amazing one and it deserves to be recognised."