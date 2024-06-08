Wolverhampton Wheelers have plenty to cheer about as National Youth Omnium comes to Aldersley Park
Wolverhampton Wheelers’ Thomas Karra-Betts claimed a terrific third place in the under 14s category when the National Youth Omnium came to Aldersley Stadium.
The club was hosting the fourth round of the prestigious championship comprising five competitions for under 14s and under 16s boys and girls categories on Saturday.
Around 70 young competitors from as far field as the Isle of Man, Wales, London, Shropshire and Halesowen took part in the event comprising two-lap time trials, 500m sprints, 12-lap scratch and points races.
Other notable rides included Wheeler's Alex Wilkes, aged 13, who was well placed in the individual races. Billy Ladle, aged 13, of the Secret Training Cycling Club's Black Country branch.
Promising cyclist and the under 16s girls winner Phoebe Taylor, aged 15, of ESV Manchester, is among the category leaders overall.
Laurence Denney, aged 13, of south Wales, came fourth in the under 14s boys category.
The medals were presented to the teenagers by Wolverhampton Wheelers president and four-time world champion and 1966 Commonwealth Games individual pursuit gold medallist Hugh Porter.
Wolverhampton Wheelers track secretary Shaun Mason says: "Most of the races were highly competitive. There was about 200 spectators which is was good for Aldersley.
"It's great for the kids to be presented with their medals by someone like Hugh Porter."
The finals will be held at Manchester Indoor Arena on July 13.