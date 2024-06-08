Wolverhampton Wheelers have plenty to cheer about as National Youth Omnium comes to Aldersley Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The club was hosting the fourth round of the prestigious championship comprising five competitions for under 14s and under 16s boys and girls categories on Saturday.

Around 70 young competitors from as far field as the Isle of Man, Wales, London, Shropshire and Halesowen took part in the event comprising two-lap time trials, 500m sprints, 12-lap scratch and points races.

Wolverhampton Wheelers president President Hugh Porter with some of the club's competitors

Some competitors warming up ahead of their races

Other notable rides included Wheeler's Alex Wilkes, aged 13, who was well placed in the individual races. Billy Ladle, aged 13, of the Secret Training Cycling Club's Black Country branch.

Competitors on the track at Aldersley Stadium in Wolverhampton

A competitor

Promising cyclist and the under 16s girls winner Phoebe Taylor, aged 15, of ESV Manchester, is among the category leaders overall.

Laurence Denney, aged 13, from Wales, with his dad Lee Denney

Laurence Denney, aged 13, of south Wales, came fourth in the under 14s boys category.

A competitor

National Youth Omnium championship at Aldersley Stadium.

The medals were presented to the teenagers by Wolverhampton Wheelers president and four-time world champion and 1966 Commonwealth Games individual pursuit gold medallist Hugh Porter.

A competitor

Wolverhampton Wheelers track secretary Shaun Mason says: "Most of the races were highly competitive. There was about 200 spectators which is was good for Aldersley.

"It's great for the kids to be presented with their medals by someone like Hugh Porter."

The finals will be held at Manchester Indoor Arena on July 13.