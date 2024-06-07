Quartet of gold medals for Lions boxers

Lions ABC also claimed two silver medals at the tournament, which saw some of the best young boxers in the country go toe-to-toe over the course of two days.

Winners included Tom Jones and William Wilson, who claimed gold in the open youth categories at 54kgs and 63.5kgs respectively. The pair will hope to repeat the feat when they compete at the world famous Haringey Box Cup later this month.

Danyaal Amjad and Sam George also won gold in Manchester. Amjad won the 63.5kg category for fighters with fewer than 14 bouts, while newcomer George was the best at 54kgs for boxers with fewer than six bouts.

There was a near miss for fellow novice Zain Ahmed, who was edged out in the final of the 48kgs and under 14 bouts competition. Raif Mohammed was the Lions’ other silver medal winner but did impress in reaching the final 60kgs under six fights tournament.

“Raif was the only one who had to fight over two days and did really well,” said Lions head coach Kev Dillon. “Zain was unlucky. Lots of people thought he had won the fight but the decision went against him on a split.

“The wins will have done William and Tom the world of good as they are both entering the Haringey Cup later this month. It will do a lot for their confidence.

“They fought two really good lads which will give them a bit more belief going into Haringey now.”