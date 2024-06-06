Kidderminster's Clarie Cashmore moving from boardroom to start line

The five-time Paralympian is returning to the South Wales showpiece for its third renewal on June 22.

As well as winning gold and silver at the first two editions, Cashmore has sat on the event’s board of Britain’s first standalone World Para Series event.

And as the city prepares to come alive with swim, bike, run ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games, the nine-time Paralympic medallist – one in triathlon, eight in swimming – is relishing the prospect of being front and centre of one of British Triathlon’s flagship events.

Cashmore, 36, said: “It is so cool to be part of Swansea. I have been on the board for that last three years so for me I think it feels even more special.

“Because I have seen all the work that has gone on behind the scenes and how much effort has been put into making it the best possible event we can.

“The fact that it is a standalone para event is really special and just shows British Triathlon’s passion around para-triathlon.

“So I am hoping this year we are going to have some good weather and a really good event.

“As a member of the board, I give an athlete perspective and when I feel it is a good time pipe up and say something I will!”

Cashmore won bronze in the women’s PTS5 at the Tokyo Paralympics, having claimed the full set when previously competing as a swimmer at four Paralympic Games.

After that Paralympic silver, world and European gold followed in 2021,reclaiming her European crown in 2023.

Cashmore has begun the season in style, winning the World Triathlon Para Series Yokohama on her season opener.

But she will hope more is to come in Swansea in June.

She added: “To be able to race in front of a home crowd in Swansea is super special.

“It is not too far for friends and family to come down and watch, last year I had all my nephews there and it is one of the first times they’ve seen me race and that is really special.

“I absolutely love hearing them as you go down that finishing straight, cheering you on, is something we don’t get at many other races.”

“The beauty of having a race on home soil just shows how fantastic para-triathlon is.

“I am hoping this year we will get more people down and in the crowds, last year with the weather it might have turned people away.

“But if you can come down and see how incredible it is, you will be hooked and want to come back for more and more.

“And the fact it is the second-to-last race in the qualification window means that there will be exciting and super close races.”

n The world’s best paratriathletes return to Swansea on Saturday 22 June. The city will come alive with swim, bike, run ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games, with Swansea one of the final opportunities to secure crucial qualification points. Find out more at: https://www.british triathlon.org/events/major-events/world- triathlon-para-series-swansea